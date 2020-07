Martinez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 14-5 rout of Atlanta.

He took Grant Dayton deep in the eighth inning for his first homer as a Ray. Martinez has started three of four games to begin the season, all of them at DH, and with his bat beginning to warm up he figures to continue getting consistent playing time despite Tampa's impressive roster depth.