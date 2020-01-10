Rays' Jose Martinez: Dealt to Tampa Bay
Martinez, Randy Arozarena and a Compensation A pick were traded from the Cardinals to the Rays in exchange for Matt Liberatore, a catching prospect and a Compensation B pick Thursday night, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Martinez took a step back at the dish in 2019, slashing .269/.340/.410 with 10 homers and 42 RBI over 128 contests compared to a .305/.364/.457 slash line with 17 long balls and 83 RBI in 2018 (152 contests). The slugger started 75 matchups for the Cardinals in right field, though he also played made seven starts in left and eight as the designated hitter. He'll likely have to compete for playing time in right field with Hunter Renfroe (foot) in the spring, although the Rays could also elect to give him regular time in the DH slot, allowing for more power in the starting nine.
