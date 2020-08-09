Martinez, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday, is hitting .294 (5-for-17) with a double, Saturday's homer, three RBI, two walks and a run over his first five games of August.

The veteran has been consistently on base thus far, hitting safely in four of those contests and producing one multi-hit effort. Martinez has appeared as the designated hitter in all eight games he's played thus far, although he did take reps at first base in both spring training and summer camp and could therefore be utilized there on occasion as well. However, prior seasons have shown Martinez's strong suit is definitely the bat, as his defense was often a liability in St. Louis.