Martinez, who arrived in summer camp Friday after quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test, still has a chance to be in the Opening Day lineup despite his delayed start, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "If all goes well, I certainly think we can envision him being ready for an Opening Day opportunity," manager Kevin Cash said. "If there's a guy that's capable of doing it ... Jose will probably fit in that category."

The offseason acquisition was limited to riding a stationary bike Saturday, and he's slated to continue working on his conditioning Sunday. However, Martinez is also scheduled to participate in defensive drills with third-base coach Rodney Linares and even take some at-bats against live pitching. Working in Martinez's favor in his race against the clock is the fact he had a strong spring training and also was attending informal workouts at Tropicana Field before summer camp began, meaning he may have just enough time to get his timing sufficiently down before Opening Day.