Martinez completed defensive drills before playing first base and logging four at-bats in a simulated game Sunday, RaysRadio.com reports.

The veteran has unsurprisingly been put right to work since his delayed arrival in camp Friday, and Sunday was his busiest day yet. Martinez took three of his at-bats against right-handed pitchers but also particularly hit the ball hard versus southpaw Aaron Loup, and his performance caught the eye of manager Kevin Cash, who will likely be closer to a decision on Martinez's Opening Day status after Wednesday's camp session. "Really wanted to prioritize getting him at-bats," said Cash. "It was for him to get out there and get at least three innings on his feet and on defense, get a little bit of the feel, the flow of the game and we'll continue to build."