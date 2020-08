Martinez went 2-for-3 with a walk in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Martinez still hasn't quite hit his stride at the plate this season, as Saturday's multi-hit effort was his first since Aug. 1 and fourth of the season. The veteran has only one extra-base hit, a double, in his last nine contests as well, but his nine walks have helped him to a serviceable .338 on-base percentage.