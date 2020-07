Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Martinez is expected to be available for the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran slugger reported to camp less than a week ago, but he wasted little time and was starting intrasquad games within two days of his arrival. Martinez is unlikely to step into a regular starting role during his first year with the Rays, but his career .976 OPS against left-handers should warrant some opportunities.