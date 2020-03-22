Rays' Jose Martinez: Scuffles at plate early
Martinez was hitting .179 (5-for-28) with two RBI, two walks and one run across 11 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended.
Martinez's track record at the plate over the previous three seasons in St. Louis lends credence to the notion that his spring struggles aren't lasting. That's good news for the Rays, who project to lean heavily on Martinez for designated-hitter duties this coming season, especially since his defense continued to be highly questionable before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ideally, manager Kevin Cash will be able to rely on Martinez to occasionally draw starts at first base so that he can maximize opportunities to get the 31-year-old's typically potent bat in the lineup.
