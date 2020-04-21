Martinez should be a fixture in the lineup when the Rays face a left-hander this coming season, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Martinez owns a career .331/.405/.570 line and .410 wOBA across 298 plate appearances versus southpaws, so it's certainly evident why manager Kevin Cash would want to work the 30-year-old into the starting nine when a lefty is on the hill. However, given Martinez's defensive limitations, the overwhelming majority of those instances will likely see him fill the designated hitter role, which some reports indicate could be applied universally during an abbreviated 2020 campaign. The Rays attempted to give Martinez plenty of reps at first base this spring, but Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times previously noted the offseason acquisition made very limited defensive progress at best before play was paused.