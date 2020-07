Martinez is starting at first base in Sunday's intrasquad game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 31-year-old only reported to camp Friday, but manager Kevin Cash indicated he could be available for Opening Day, and his presence in Sunday's intrasquad action reinforces that possibility. Martinez appears to be trending in the right direction, and he seems likely to be ready for the start of the season, assuming everything goes well this week.