Martinez, who's already been in Rays camp for a week, is working on his defense with third-base coach Rodney Linares on a daily basis, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The offseason acquisition has unsurprisingly already caught the eye of coaches with his work in batting practice, with manager Kevin Cash praising how natural and relaxed Martinez is as a hitter. The 31-year-old's ability to produce at the plate is already well corroborated from his time with the Cardinals, but his defense at first base was often a liability in 2019. The Rays have the luxury of the designated hitter spot in terms of ensuring Martinez's bat remains in the lineup as frequently as possible, but Cash is intent on seeing some of the ample athleticism the veteran displays in the batter's box translate to the field. Upping his defensive skills would undoubtedly further lock in Martinez's playing time on a roster that projects to have plenty of quality bats in it this coming season.