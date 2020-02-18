Rays' Jose Martinez: Working diligently on defense
Martinez, who's already been in Rays camp for a week, is working on his defense with third-base coach Rodney Linares on a daily basis, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The offseason acquisition has unsurprisingly already caught the eye of coaches with his work in batting practice, with manager Kevin Cash praising how natural and relaxed Martinez is as a hitter. The 31-year-old's ability to produce at the plate is already well corroborated from his time with the Cardinals, but his defense at first base was often a liability in 2019. The Rays have the luxury of the designated hitter spot in terms of ensuring Martinez's bat remains in the lineup as frequently as possible, but Cash is intent on seeing some of the ample athleticism the veteran displays in the batter's box translate to the field. Upping his defensive skills would undoubtedly further lock in Martinez's playing time on a roster that projects to have plenty of quality bats in it this coming season.
More News
-
Rays' Jose Martinez: Dealt to Tampa Bay•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Big day at dish•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Comes through as pinch hitter•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Stuck in pinch-hitting role•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Returns from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Playing defense on rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...