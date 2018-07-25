Rays' Jose Mujica: Activated from 7-day DL
Mujica was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham on July 19 and assigned to High-A Charlotte.
Mujica had been on the shelf for more than two months with a right forearm strain before he began a rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on July 16. After that outing, the Rays elected to activate him and assign him to Charlotte, with whom he covered 3.2 innings and gave up two runs Tuesday in an 11-2 win over Florida. He'll likely need another start or two with the affiliate to build up his pitch count before slotting back into the Triple-A rotation.
