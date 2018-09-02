Rays' Jose Mujica: Lands on 60-day DL
Mujica was recalled from Triple-A Durham and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mujica was placed on the minor-league disabled list in late August with an undisclosed injury, and the move to the 60-day disabled list frees up a space on the Rays' 40-man roster. The 22-year-old was limited to 13 minor-league games this season as he dealt with a right forearm strain, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with Durham.
