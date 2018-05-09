Rays' Jose Mujica: Likely to miss one month
The Rays are hopeful that Mujica will only be sidelined for about a month after being diagnosed Monday with a right forearm strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays have already lost two of their top pitching prospects to Tommy John surgery this season in Brent Honeywell and Jose De Leon, but the organization appears optimistic that Mujica will avoid a similar fate. Mujica, who was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Durham on Monday, will undergo an MRI in the coming days, which should offer final word on the extent of his setback. For now, the Rays seem to view Mujica's situation as akin to that of Yonny Chirinos, who was also given a one-month recovery timetable after suffering a forearm strain in late April.
