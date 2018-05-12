Mujica's Thursday MRI revealed no structural damage to his forearm, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news is certainly favorable, but Mujica still projects to miss approximately one month. The Rays are considering it a similar injury to the one that's currently ailing Yonny Chirinos, who went on the disabled list at the big-league level on May 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories