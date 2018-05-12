Rays' Jose Mujica: No structural damage to forearm
Mujica's Thursday MRI revealed no structural damage to his forearm, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The news is certainly favorable, but Mujica still projects to miss approximately one month. The Rays are considering it a similar injury to the one that's currently ailing Yonny Chirinos, who went on the disabled list at the big-league level on May 1.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.