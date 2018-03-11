The Rays optioned Mujica to the minor leagues Sunday.

After excelling at Double-A Montgomery last season with a 3.03 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 25 starts, Mujica is expected to handle a rotation role at Triple-A Durham to begin the 2018 campaign. With K/9 rates below 7.0 in each of his full-season stops along the minor-league ladder, Mujica doesn't look like an especially appealing prospect from a fantasy perspective.