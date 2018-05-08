Mujica was placed on the minor-league disabled list with a forearm strain Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 21-year-old was off to a strong start in his first taste of Triple-A action for Durham, tossing 31.2 innings with a 3.13 ERA, striking out 23.9 percent of batters while walking 7.5 percent. Tommy John surgeries for fellow prospects Brent Honeywell and Jose De Leon moved Mujica closer to a major-league call-up, but now his own future is uncertain. If it's true that all he has is a forearm strain, he may miss only a few weeks, but that's often the initial diagnosis that precedes a more serious injury, so it's possible that his status for the rest of the season could be in doubt.