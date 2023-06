Siri went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

His three-run shot off Zack Greinke in the second inning got the Rays on the board and got the ball rolling on the rout. Siri has five hits in his last three games but only 11 total in June, slashing .229/.288/.458 on the month with three of his 13 homers and 11 of his 33 RBI on the year.