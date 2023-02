Siri was sent home early from camp Friday because of an illness, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that it should only be a one-day thing, but Siri probably won't make his Grapefruit League debut until next week as to allow him a full recovery. The 27-year-old is slated to open the 2023 regular season as Tampa Bay's primary center fielder, and this shouldn't be a setback at all toward that plan.