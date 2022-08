Siri went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Brewers.

Siri has been the Rays' regular center fielder since being acquired at the trade deadline. However, he entered Tuesday's matchup having hit just .111 with two runs scored across six starts with his new team. Siri will hope his RBI double against the Brewers will get his bat on track, but he'll need to improve on his 36.1 percent strikeout rate for the season in order to consistently produce.