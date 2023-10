Siri (hand) took batting practice at Tropicana Field on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri has missed the last three weeks of action with a hairline fracture in his right hand but hopes to be included on the Rays' Wild Card Series roster. For what it's worth, Siri said via a translator that he feels ready to play while at the same time acknowledging it's not his decision, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun.