Siri's goal is to steal 30 bases in 2024, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri noted that he focused on adding power to his game in 2023, and he posted a career-high 25 home runs across only 364 plate appearances. On the other hand, despite an overall increase in stolen bases across the league, Siri saw his total dip by two bags last season. He has elite speed (98th percentile on Statcast) but will need to improve on a career .273 on-base percentage to be a more consistent threat on the basepaths.