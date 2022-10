Fleming wasn't included on the Rays' roster for the AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians on Friday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

The left-hander was called up for a spot start in the regular-season finale Wednesday with playoff positioning already set in stone, so it's not a major surprise he's not on the postseason roster. Fleming had a 6.43 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB over 35 innings this year.