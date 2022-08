Fleming (oblique) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old made two rehab appearances with Durham and will remain with the affiliate now that he's been fully cleared of the oblique strain. Fleming has a 6.84 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings for Tampa Bay this year and could be a rotation option down the stretch.