The Rays informed Fleming on Sunday that he will open the season as the team's No. 5 starter, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming won out in the competition for the No. 5 rotation spot over Yonny Chirinos, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday. Heading into spring training, Fleming appeared set to audition for a long-relief role, but a rotation spot opened up after Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury that will likely keep him out for at least the first month of the season. The 26-year-old Fleming has had occasional stretches of productive outings at the big-league level, but he floundered over his 35 innings with Tampa Bay in 2022, logging a 6.43 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB. Though he's generally done well to yield groundballs during his time in the majors, Fleming's below-average strikeout rates cap his fantasy ceiling and likely limits his appeal mainly to AL-only leagues.