Fleming was recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Wednesday's start against the Red Sox, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Fleming will start Wednesday's regular-season finale since the Rays are already guaranteed to play the Guardians in the wild-card round this weekend. He's logged a 6.23 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 30.1 innings over nine appearances (two starts) in the big leagues this season, but it's possible that he'll be allowed to pitch through adversity if needed Wednesday in order to preserve the Rays' bullpen ahead of the postseason.