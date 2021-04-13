Fleming is considered the most likely option among pitchers at the Rays' alternate training site to take the injured Chris Archer's (forearm) place in the rotation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Fleming was nearly unhittable in Grapefruit League play after posting a 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across his first 32.1 big-league innings last season, making five starts among his seven appearances during the latter span. The southpaw therefore seemingly has the qualifications to temporarily step into a rotation role, albeit one that could be of relatively short duration if the recent news that Archer may not miss much time holds true.