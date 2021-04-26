Fleming (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Fleming served as a traditional starter in each of his first two outings of the season, but he entered Sunday's game as the primary pitcher behind right-hander Luis Patino. Fleming was still relatively effective in Sunday's series finale, but he was charged with the loss since he gave up the only run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Fleming has posted a 1.23 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 14.2 innings to begin the year. He lines up to make his next appearance at home against the Astros on Friday.