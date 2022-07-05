Fleming (2-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Boston.

Fleming took the mound after two shutout frames from Jalen Beeks. Trevor Story broke the scoreless tie with his solo shot in the fourth inning. Fleming then gave up another run in the fifth and two more in the eighth. Despite posting a 2.36 ERA through 45.2 frames with Triple-A Durham this season, the 26-year-old owns a 6.17 ERA at the MLB level. Fleming will likely head back to the minors.