Fleming yielded two runs on four hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Friday's victory against Seattle. He struck out one batter and did not factor in the decision.

Fleming entered the game in the third inning after Matt Wisler allowed two runs in two frames as the opener. He let four of the first five batters in the fourth inning reach base with the lone out being Abraham Toro's RBI sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly from 6.32 to 6.38. Fleming is expected to face the Angels on the road next week.