Fleming said Wednesday that he's dealing with low-to-medium-grade oblique strain and could be about a month away from returning to game action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming said he expects to rest up for the next 2-to-3 weeks before starting a throwing progression, which will likely add at least another two weeks to his total time on the 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old southpaw had been working as a bulk reliever for the Rays when he suffered the injury Monday, but Tampa Bay may not have a spot available for him in the big-league rotation once he's healthy. Both Luis Patino (oblique) and Jeffrey Springs (lower leg) are likely to beat Fleming back from the IL.