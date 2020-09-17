Fleming gave up one hit and one walk over 3.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Nationals. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old was set to follow opener Pete Fairbanks, but he ended up entering as the third pitcher of the day. Still, it was a strong rebound outing for Fleming, who had given up seven runs in his previous two outings. The southpaw has a 3.47 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18:5 K:BB through 23.1 innings and next lines up to start Monday, though it remains to be seen if he'll follow an opener again.