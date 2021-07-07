Fleming (7-4) earned the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Cleveland. He allowed just one walk and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings.

Fleming was excellent in his return from a short stay on the injured list with a calf injury. The southpaw and four other Tampa Bay pitches combined to limit Cleveland to just two walks in the seven-inning contest. Fleming lowered his ERA to 3.26 with a 1.03 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB through 69 innings this year. The 25-year-old has started six of his 14 appearances, but his role going forward has not yet been determined, although he's pitched well enough to maintain a spot in the rotation.