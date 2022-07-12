site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-josh-fleming-departs-with-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Josh Fleming: Departs with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fleming left Monday's game against the Red Sox with right oblique tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Fleming will undergo further testing Tuesday to determine the severity of the issue. He'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read