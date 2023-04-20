Fleming worked three shutout innings of relief and collected a hold in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Reds. He struck out three while giving up one hit and issuing no walks in the outing.

Since making his season debut as a starter April 4 in Washington, Fleming has made each of his subsequent three appearances out of the bullpen. Unlike Wednesday, however, Fleming's prior two relief outings had come as a primary pitcher behind an opener. After starter Drew Rasmussen exited after five innings while the Rays held a 7-0 lead, Fleming stepped in to retire nine of the 10 batters he faced before Pete Fairbanks took over in the bottom of the ninth. The Rays' decision to use Fleming as a more traditional reliever Wednesday suggests that Calvin Faucher -- who is expected to work around four innings as a starter Friday versus the White Sox -- will end up being the primary No. 5 option in the rotation until Tyler Glasnow (oblique) returns from the shelf.