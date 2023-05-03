Fleming left Tuesday's game against the Pirates with a left foot contusion, Bally Sports Sun reports. X-rays returned negative.

Fleming was hit in the left food by a liner from Ke'Bryan Hayes, and he was unable to continue after throwing a couple of warmup pitches. The left-hander should be considered day-to-day, and he has a chance to work as a bulk option for Tampa Bay this weekend if there are no setbacks.

More News