Fleming (2-0) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six across 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Marlins.

Fleming held the Marlins completely silent at the plate, allowing only two singles and a double while not surrendering multiple batters to reach base in the same inning. As a result, he was able to work very efficiently, needing only 74 pitches to retire 16 batters. Through two major-league starts, Fleming has allowed two earned runs with nine strikeouts and two walks across 10.1 innings. He's in line to draw his next start in a rematch against the Marlins on Friday.