Fleming (4-3) earned the win Sunday against the Blue Jays after tossing six innings in relief, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning two.

Fleming gave up season-worst figures in runs, hits and home runs allowed, but he still got the win after the Blue Jays' bullpen melted in the ninth. The left-hander will try to leave this outing behind him as soon as possible, though it remains to be seen whether he'll stick in the rotation or if he will continue as a long-relief alternative. He owns an excellent 2.88 ERA this season.