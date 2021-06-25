Fleming will serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Andrew Kittredge on Friday against the Angles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming served as a traditional starter in his last outing and surrendered five earned runs across 6.1 innings against the Mariners. He'll look to bounce back in Friday's outing and should be aided by Kittredge working in front of him. Fleming's last time working as a bulk reliever came on June 13, when he fired four scoreless innings against the Orioles.