Fleming didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals, coughing up five runs on 10 hits and a walk over three-plus innings. He struck out two.

The hits off Fleming were mostly singles, but they kept on coming as the lefty allowed two runs in each of the first two innings, before three straight knocks to lead off the bottom of the fourth chased him from the game. Fleming's spot in the Rays rotation could be tenuous, but none of the likely replacement at Triple-A Durham have gotten off to a particularly strong start to the season, so he should get a chance to right the ship. The 26-year-old's next turn figures to come early next week in a home series against the Red Sox.