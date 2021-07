Fleming's recovery from a right calf strain has gone well, and manager Kevin Cash expects him to be activated off the injured list and be available Tuesday against Cleveland, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander will end up spending just the minimum 10 days on the IL if Cash's prognosis proves accurate. Michael Wacha is currently listed as the Rays' probable starter for Tuesday's game, but it's possible Cash eventually confirms the veteran and Fleming operate in tandem for that game.