Fleming (foot) played catch Thursday and is optimistic he'll be able to pitch Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A bigger test will come Friday when Fleming throws a bullpen session, but he's trending in the right direction. If he is available Sunday, it's not clear whether the left-hander would be starting the game or serving as a bulk reliever.
