Fleming will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Collin McHugh in Thursday's game against the Angels, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

For the second time in his five appearances on the season, Fleming will be working out of the bullpen. In his other outing as a primary pitcher April 25 against the Blue Jays, Fleming took the loss while giving up a run over 4.1 innings. Though following McHugh will likely suppress Fleming's innings count, it should increase the lefty's chances of factoring into any decision.