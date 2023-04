Fleming allowed one hit across four shutout frames during Monday's win over Boston. He struck five and did not factor in the decision.

The 26-year-old southpaw took the mound in the third inning after Jalen Beeks tossed a pair of scoreless frames. Fleming threw 31 of 47 pitches for strikes, including eight whiffs. It was a strong rebound after he was crushed for five runs against the Nationals in his season debut.