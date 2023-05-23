Fleming (1-0) yielded two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

Fleming entered the game after a pair of scoreless innings from opener Trevor Kelley and looked solid aside from the two-run homer he allowed to Whit Merrifield in the fourth frame. After getting rocked for six runs May 7, Fleming has allowed three runs over his last 15 innings, lowering his season ERA to 3.59. He's recorded two or fewer strikeouts in six straight outings and now owns a 21:17 K:BB through 42.2 innings this season.