Fleming focused on improving both his cutter and curveball this offseason and is looking forward to working in multiple roles again if asked, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "I'm excited for whatever role they put me in, whether it's starting, whether it's coming out of the bullpen," Fleming said. "Whatever it is, I'm ready for it."

The southpaw, which manager Kevin Cash remarked Friday "competes as well as anybody in the organization", was impressive working in a starting/bulk-reliever role in 2020, finishing the campaign with a 5-0 record, 2.78 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across seven appearances (five starts). Given the premium Cash places on flexibility with his pitching staff, Fleming is aiming to make himself even more indispensable by enhancing his pitch arsenal and is looking to break camp with a chance at once again serving as a jack-of-all-trades of sorts during the coming season, with potential starting opportunities certainly in play given the turnover of the rotation this offseason.