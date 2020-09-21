Fleming is slated to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Pete Fairbanks in Monday's game against the Mets.

After Fleming gave up four home runs between his previous two starts earlier this month, the Rays opted to have him work behind an opener in his most recent outing Sept. 16 against the Nationals. The experiment paid off, as Fleming tossed 3.2 scoreless frames while allowing only two hitters to reach base. Rays manager Kevin Cash will unsurprisingly choose to deploy Fleming as a primary pitcher once again, an arrangement that will likely lower the lefty's innings count but perhaps increase his chances of factoring into any decision.