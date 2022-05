Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.