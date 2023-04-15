Fleming will follow opener Calvin Faucher in Saturday's game in Toronto, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Fleming has followed an opener in one of his two appearances this year, and it's something he has plenty of experience with over the past few seasons. The 26-year-old southpaw has better underlying metrics (54.2 GB%, 18.8 K-BB%) than surface stats (6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP) in this small sample. If Faucher can have a scoreless appearance, this arrangement would give Fleming a better chance of going deep enough to qualify for the win.