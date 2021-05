Fleming will work as the primary pitcher behind opener Luis Patino against the Yankees on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 24-year-old will work as a bulk pitcher for a second straight outing after giving up three runs over five innings while picking up the win Thursday. Overall Fleming has a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB over 25.2 innings this season.